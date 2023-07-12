Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of the coast of Cedar Key. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A 13-foot adult smalltooth sawfish was caught in the waters off of Florida last month.

WCJB reports the endangered fish was caught, tagged, and released off of the coast of Cedar Key.

A defining feature of the fish is their long, flat-edged blade lined with teeth which made them a target for trophy hunters.

The sawfish was listed as an endangered species in 2003 under the Endangered Species Act due to habitat loss and over harvesting. The sawfish was the first marine fish to receive federal protection.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the smalltooth sawfish is one of five species of sawfish. Despite their shark-like appearance, sawfish are considered rays because their gills and mouths are found on the underside of their bodies.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in Florence gas station shootout
Tramond Wilson
Myrtle Beach man tried to get away from officer on stolen golf cart, warrants say
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Darlington County deputies respond to death investigation; SLED assisting
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges but its NATO membership remains elusive
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. The dominant theme darkening the scene is the...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations with 27 as ‘Last of Us’ and ‘White Lotus’ give HBO top 3 spots
Jeriod John Price was arrested Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
SC killer released early from prison arrested in NY, state police confirm
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
At NATO summit, Biden says ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine