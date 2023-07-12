Submit a Tip
Darlington County deputies respond to death investigation; SLED assisting

(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Darlington County.

Deputies were called Wednesday morning to Timmonsville Highway in the Darlington area.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to help with the investigation.

Details on the investigation are limited at this time.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

