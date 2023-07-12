Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries have been reported after a crash involving a motorcycle in the Longs area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 9 and Hemingway Road just after 12:50 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and traffic is blocked in both lanes as of around 1:30 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

