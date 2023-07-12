Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont, according to officials. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont authorities say a 3-year-old boy who fell into a water storage tank at a resort last week has died.

WCAX reports Tate Holtzman fell into a below-ground water storage tank while he was walking near an outdoor splash pad at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort water park on July 6.

Officials said lifeguards attempted to rescue Tate, but he spent about 10 minutes in the water.

The 3-year-old was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center but died a few days later.

According to a GoFundMe account, Tate was on live support until last weekend.

“He is at peace now,” organizer Kali Brgant wrote. “The Holtzman family is going through unspeakable, unthinkable anguish.”

The chief medical examiner’s office determined the boy’s cause of death was drowning, classifying it as an accident.

Tate was attending a day camp program at the resort that afternoon, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man arrested in Florence gas station shootout
Tramond Wilson
Myrtle Beach man tried to get away from officer on stolen golf cart, warrants say

Latest News

Darlington County deputies respond to death investigation; SLED assisting
Florence business owner accused of illegally operating store after license revoked
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
TSA: Number of firearms found at S.C. airports trending upward
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9