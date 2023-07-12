2 wanted in robbery caught on camera at Grand Strand coat factory arrested in NC

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The pair authorities say are behind the brazen robbery at a Burlington Coat Factory are behind bars eight months later.

Kernersville police arrested Alicia Gibson and Christopher Corbin last month for shoplifting. They are being held without bond since they are wanted in Horry County for strong arm robbery.

The pair have been on the run since December when North Myrtle Beach Police say video caught them robbing a Burlington Coat Factory.

According to police reports, they tried walking out of the store with a cart full of merchandise. An employee told police the pair shoved her to the ground and took off when she tried to stop them.

North Myrtle Beach police say once they complete their sentence for their crimes in Forsyth County, they will be extradited to Horry County to face the strong armed robbery charges.

They both have a criminal record.

Gibson and Corbin were both sentenced to community service after larceny charges, according to the North Carolina public index. Corbin was also facing a robbery and weapons possession charge, the index shows.

