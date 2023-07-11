Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘They deserve the help’: New completion date for tiny home neighborhood for veterans after delays

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center hopes to have 25 tiny homes complete in the next couple of months.

For veterans like Lauren, who lives at the Hutton House in Little River, the VWHRC has been a huge help.

“I moved in from out of state and that didn’t work out how I expected, and they jumped in right away,” she said.

Another veteran who also lives at the Hutton House, Anthony Norman, said he was nervous when he first showed up, but he was welcomed with open arms.

“Forget all of the red tape, if you need somewhere to stay, there’s a room open,” said Norman. “You’re welcome to come today.”

That warm welcome could soon include a new home for some of these veterans.

The home weres supposed to be done by April -- but now 41 veterans in Myrtle Beach will get a place of their own in the next two months.

“We’re all veterans here, and we’ve earned it, and they deserve the help,” said VWHRC executive director Scott Dulebohn.

The organization is waiting on electrical installation, then they will move forward with inspections with the city.

But, community support is always needed, whether it’s through donations or labor.

“There will be a huge push here, so any groups or contractors who want to help us finish this thing, come on down to Third Avenue,” said Dulebohn.

And those who are benefiting, like Norman, are ready to pay it forward.

“I just got my property back that I owed taxes on, and I’m hoping to put a tiny home on there, plus a house, so I can help another veteran.”

To learn more about Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center or donate you can visit their website.

