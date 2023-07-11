Submit a Tip
‘Text911′ sees thousands use program four years after launch

Horry County’s Text911 program is getting an upgrade as text volume continues to increase.
By Steven Schlink
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County’s Text911 program is getting an upgrade as text volume continues to increase.

The program began in 2019 as a way to quietly call for help in dangerous situations.

In 2021, 911 received just over 300 text messages, according to Horry County officials. Last year, that number grew to more than 1200 text messages.

Horry County’s 911 director Renee Hardwick said they are now adding a new aspect, with hopes to lessen operators’ workload.

“Now we also are utilizing it for alarm calls from certain vendors, alarm companies if you will,” said Hardwick. “That saves time for our folks. It’s one less phone call they have to answer, but it’s all the information they need.”

Once an alarm goes off at a business or residence, information such as date and time, location of the property and any other information the alarm company has on the instance is compiled into a text message and sent to dispatchers.

The text has all the necessary information for dispatchers to send help to the location of the emergency.

Hardwick said the change will help those dispatchers just as much as it helps you.

“If we’re helping someone in need and not putting them in danger, well, it’s going to make our job better because we do care about the people we serve,” said Harwick.

Hardwick said texting rather than calling 911 can fast-track help since operators already have most of your information. However, they do still recommend calling so operators can ask other important questions.

