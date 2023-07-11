Sheriff’s office: Search underway for armed man who fled Marion Co. deputies
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a man who fled when deputies tried to serve him a warrant.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Tammy Erwin says deputies were serving the warrant near Alice Avenue in Centenary.
Once the man saw the deputies, he fled with a weapon, according to Erwin.
The sheriff’s office did not say what the arrest warrant was for.
“This is a very active situation,” Erwin says. “Will update as it becomes available.”
The sheriff’s office’s K-9 unit is responding.
