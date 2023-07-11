Residents, property owners address Atlantic Beach council on possible condotel

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Atlantic Beach Town Council deferred the vote on a proposed condotel that has stirred outrage among some residents and property owners.

Town Administrator Benjamin Quattlebaum says the council did not vote because there has not been any official rezoning application submitted by the developer or property owner.

However, during the Sunday night meeting, the council did vote on three land management ordinances that could be needed to move the project forward.

Ordinance No. 3-2023 – An Ordinance to Amend the Land Management Ordinance to Modify the Parking Requirements to Support Infill, Mixed-Use Development. (Second Reading).

Ordinance No. 4-2023 – An Ordinance to Amend the Land Management Ordinance to Modify the Eligibility for Designation Requirements for the Planned Development and the Flexible Design Zoning Districts. (Second Reading).

Ordinance No. 5-2023 – An Ordinance to Amend the Land Management Ordinance to Modify the District Bulk, Dimensional & Density Standards to Support Infill Development and Reduce the Prevalence of nonconforming Lots. (Second Reading).

All three passed the second reading.

A proposed high rise would include 168 hotel rooms, 36 short-term rental units, 24 condo units and an 11-story parking garage on that land.

“A plan like this could have included a poll of community members who are focused on community decisions,” said Karen Bennett, a resident.

“I am here urging you to forgo making any decisions or taking any formal actions tonight regarding ordinances A, B, and C because there is a veil of unreadiness over the lack of process fidelity and proper vetting,” said Dr. Traci Young Cooper.

One long-time resident, who identified herself as Ms. Isom, told the council building a high-rise in the area is not a good idea.

“We don’t need it; If you all were here when that water came up from the Ocean, you can put it up there if you want to,” said Isom.

While some are worried about the preservation of Atlantic Beach’s history they fear could be lost in the new development, the former mayor of Atlantic Beach thinks the community should get on board with the plan.

“It’s about Atlantic Beach folks; You can’t keep nothing lily black anymore, come to your senses,” she said.

Though the rezoning application was not on Sunday’s agenda, residents say if or when it does come up, they will fight it and hope the council will not move forward on it.

“I’m appalled; I’m very disappointed in the mayor and town council,” said Cooper.

Atlantic Beach Councilwoman Jacqueline Gore has supported the concept of the condotel and says it is what the town needs to accommodate future residents and visitors.

“I believe it is so imperative for us to have a hotel here to house people,” said Gore. “We have so many guests that come into our town but have to leave to stay somewhere in North Myrtle Beach or Myrtle Beach.”

WMBF News reached out to Legacy Builders owner Charles Morant, the developer behind the proposed condotel, for comment and did not hear back yet.

You can take a closer look at the council agenda here.

Stay with WMBF News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.