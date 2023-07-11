Police: 1 injured after alleged dispute at a Lake City nightclub leads to shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for answers after an alleged dispute at a Lake City nightclub ended in a shooting.

Lake City Police Department responded to a call for a shooting around 11 p.m. on Monday night at a nightclub on South Church Street according to Lake City representative Donna Tracy.

During several rounds of gunfire, one person was hit. It is unclear if the victim was involved in the alleged dispute that lead to the shooting.

The investigation is now underway and investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Lake City Police Department at (843) 374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

