NTSB: Broken piece forces flight to land at CLT Airport without nose gear

The crew tried to manually extend the gear but that didn't work.
Delta Airlines' Atlanta flight control was notified, and an emergency was declared with air traffic control, the report stated.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A fractured lock link prevented the nose gear of a Delta plane to extend, leading to an emergency landing last month at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

That’s according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board after Delta Flight 1092 landed without its front landing gear down on June 28. The 104 passengers and crew were not injured.

The flight crew reported the problem when the plane was at about 2,000 feet, according to the NTSB. The first officer lowered the landing gear handle and saw the nose wheel unsafe condition light illuminate, the report stated.

The crew tried to manually extend the gear but that didn’t work.

Delta Airlines’ Atlanta flight control was notified, and an emergency was declared with air traffic control, the report stated.

When the plane was at 300 feet, air traffic control notified the flight crew that the nose wheel was not visible, according to the NTSB.

After several normal and manual landing gear extension attempts were made to no avail, the decision was made to proceed with the landing, investigators said.

The preliminary report shows the landing gear system had a fractured upper lock link, which allowed the lower lock link to swing down and restrict the nose landing gear assembly’s movement.

That broken part was sent to an NTSB lab to see if they can figure out why it broke.

