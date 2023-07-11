Myrtle Beach police help rescue 7 baby ducks
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they helped multiple baby ducks get out of a jam.
Officers responded around 5 p.m. Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.
In a tweet, the department says the seven baby ducks were stuck in the sewer.
During the rescue, the mother of the ducklings kept a close eye on the mission.
After the save, the department thanked the officers and rescue team.
“If you see something or a duck in need, please say something,” the department stated in the tweet.
Sunday, July 9, 2023, officers responded to the Windsurfer to help rescue 7 baby ducks stuck in the sewer. Thank you, PFC. Hanna Land, PFC Sienna Herndon, PFC Justin Falco, and Public works, Corey Graham. If you see something or a duck in need, please say something! pic.twitter.com/dwgif2x25T— Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) July 11, 2023
