Myrtle Beach man tried to get away from officer on stolen golf cart, warrants say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is accused of stealing a golf cart from a golf course and then crashing it at a nearby apartment complex.

Tramond Wilson is charged with grand larceny, reckless driving and malicious injury to property.

Horry County police received a call about a stolen golf cart from River Oaks Golf Course on Friday.

While investigation, the officer said they saw Wilson driving the golf cart recklessly down River Oaks Drive.

The warrants show that Wilson tried to elude the officer by turning onto White River Drive, but when he tried to get away he ended up crashing the golf cart into five apartment A/C compressors, damaging all five of them.

He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under at $25,100 bond.

