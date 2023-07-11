Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man charged in Georgetown County shooting

Lotony Davis, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a...
Lotony Davis, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 44-year-old man is facing charges after a Sunday shooting in the Andrews area left one man “seriously wounded.”

Lotony Davis, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 1:15 a.m.

A man had already arrived in a private vehicle, claiming he had been shot East Main Street, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to a regional hospital for further medical treatment.

Davis is booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach
The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers...
Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale

Latest News

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Tammy Erwin says deputies were serving the warrant near Alice...
Sheriff’s office: Search underway for armed man who fled Marion Co. deputies
The humidity takes a brief break today before climbing back into the miserable category for the...
FIRST ALERT: Humidity is coming back this weekend
Officers responded on Sunday to the Windsurfer to help the ducks.
Myrtle Beach police help rescue 7 baby ducks
Emergency alert lifted as Florence County deputies search for men accused of stealing car