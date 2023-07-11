Man charged in Georgetown County shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 44-year-old man is facing charges after a Sunday shooting in the Andrews area left one man “seriously wounded.”

Lotony Davis, of Andrews, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 1:15 a.m.

A man had already arrived in a private vehicle, claiming he had been shot East Main Street, according to deputies.

The victim was taken to a regional hospital for further medical treatment.

Davis is booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

