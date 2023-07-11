Man arrested in Florence County gas station shootout

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 36-year-old Florence man is behind bars in connection to a Wednesday shootout at a gas station.

Andre Darnell Robinson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Florence police responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. at the Refuel convenience store on West Palmetto Street.

Investigators say they discovered two men fired shots at each other during a brief encounter at the fuel pumps. Both men drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spokesperson Capt. Mike Brandt says the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.

Robinson is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center. He was denied bond during a Saturday hearing.

