Long Bay Theatre is preparing the next generation of performers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Theatre Conservatory’s BEACH TO BROADWAY SUMMER THEATRE INTENSIVE is a unique program dedicated to providing students with an unforgettable experience in theatre and musical theatre.

Their programs offer instruction and mentorship from some of the best professionals in the industry.

They will feature a guest masterclass with a BROADWAY artist in each of the two week sessions!

They strive to foster a creative and collaborative environment that encourages young performers to expand their skills and explore their full potential.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.