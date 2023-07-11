Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Long Bay Theatre is preparing the next generation of performers

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Long Bay Theatre Conservatory’s BEACH TO BROADWAY SUMMER THEATRE INTENSIVE  is a unique program dedicated to providing students with an unforgettable experience in theatre and musical theatre.

Their programs offer instruction and mentorship from some of the best professionals in the industry.

They will feature a guest masterclass with a BROADWAY artist in each of the two week sessions!

They strive to foster a creative and collaborative environment that encourages young performers to expand their skills and explore their full potential.

