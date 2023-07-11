‘It’s so exciting’: Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. hires graduates from new program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department started its Junior Firefighter Program back in January, aiming to train up the next batch of aspiring first responders. Now, for some, those dreams are turning into a reality.

The department just hired two of its program’s recent graduates.

The program teaches teens ages 16-18 what it is like to be a firefighter and gives them hands-on experience in the role.

When the program first started up, Myrtle Beach Fire Captain Jon Evans said he hoped to see those teens turn into co-workers. Now, seven months later, he said he cannot wait to see more aspiring firefighters walk through the door.

“We have a lot of juniors from last year who are seniors this year that I can see applying and putting their names in during our next hiring process,” Evans said. “It really just gives them a chance to have an extended interview and really show what they’re about. So, it’s been a pretty good program all around so far.”

John O’Brien just graduated high school and spent his final semester not only taking tests but putting in work at the junior firefighter program.

Now, he is officially a part of the team.

“It’s so exciting; I love it,” O’Brien said. I’m so happy to walk around and people say ‘oh, you just graduated high school what are you gonna do now? And I’m like, I just got hired as a Myrtle Beach firefighter. I’m gonna be in recruiting school.’”

O’Brien said he has always wanted to strap on the gear and help others.

He said going through the junior firefighter program not only helped prepare him to keep you safe but taught him some important life skills.

“I’ve built relationships and learned some things I wouldn’t know just coming off the street,” O’Brien said. “They’ve taught me the inside and outside of the job. I’ve learned how to cook more meals. It’s just really cool.”

O’Brien is one of two junior firefighters who just got hired, and they both start recruiting school in a few weeks.

