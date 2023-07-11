Horry County firefighters put out car fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There were some traffic backups in the Conway area after a car caught fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to North Highway 701 and Paradise Estates Drive where video shows flames engulfing a car on the side of the road.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to assist with traffic in the area while firefighters got the car fire under control.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.