High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say

A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym class earlier this year.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITELAND, Ind. (Gray News) - A county prosecutor in Indiana says his office has currently found no criminal laws were broken by school employees in the drowning death of a 15-year-old student earlier this year.

According to reports, Alaina Dildine suffered a seizure while in the high school’s pool in May which resulted in her drowning. The coroner originally ruled her death as accidental.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department has since released a timeline of the events that took place that day, as reported by WISH.

Authorities said the swim class began at 9:37 a.m. with students entering the pool.

The students were reportedly in the pool with an instructional assistant/lifeguard on duty and a physical education teacher.

At 10:18 a.m., the female student went below the water in the area that separated the swimming lanes and the diving well while other students continued to swim and meet their class obligations.

According to authorities, the class completed their time in the pool and were released at about 10:30 a.m. However, the female student who went below the surface remained unnoticed.

At 11:01 a.m., the next class entered the pool area, and a male student noticed the female minutes later who had gone under the water.

At 11:10 a.m., the assistant/lifeguard pulled the female student out of the water and began CPR while another teacher called 911 and reported the incident to school officials.

The female student went unnoticed for about 52 minutes, authorities said.

CPR ended at 11:47 a.m. and the student was pronounced deceased.

“It is not the function of this office to determine whether any negligence on behalf of school officials contributed to this tragedy,” Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner said. “Such a determination would need to be made in the civil justice system. This accidental death is an unspeakable tragedy, and this office expresses its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the student.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay for funeral costs confirmed that Dildine had epilepsy.

