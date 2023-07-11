Submit a Tip
Georgetown County to hold special meeting over potential new detention center

The county says they are holding a special meeting Tuesday afternoon that will feature a...
The county says they are holding a special meeting Tuesday afternoon that will feature a presentation on a new jail. (FILE PHOTO)(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WMBF News Staff and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The place where people charged with a crime are held could change in Georgetown County.

The county says they are holding a special meeting Tuesday afternoon that will feature a presentation on a new jail.

With the current jail, the county can house around 200 inmates. The jail opened in 1996.

The meeting will take place in the jury selection room at the Judicial Center located on Cleland Street.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.

