FIRST ALERT: A brief break from the brutal humidity

TODAY

The cold front that moved through yesterday took most of the moisture with it and brought a northwesterly wind to the Grand Strand today. While it will still be warm, the humidity will be tolerable for the middle of July. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the Grand Strand. As you move inland, expect the lower 90s to show up. Once again, we’re warm today but you’ll notice the change in the humidity.

Plenty of sunshine today. We're warm, but won't see the typical July humidity today. (WMBF)

REST OF THIS WEEK

The humidity should remain lower through Wednesday before winds transition back out of the south on Thursday. Highs will be similar through the end of the week with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the beaches. Inland areas will climb into the low-mid 90s by the end of the week. We’re rain-free through Wednesday but will slowly add back rain chances starting on Thursday with a few more storms in the forecast Friday afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s today with a few more showers & storms by the end of the week. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

As we head into the weekend, the heat turns miserable. Highs for the weekend will climb into the 90s for the Grand Strand and the middle 90s for inland areas. Each day will feature a round of afternoon pop up showers & storms at 40%. In addition to the heat, the heat index will make it feel like 105-110°. This is just another reason to get out and enjoy the lower humidity will you can.

It's a humid weekend with afternoon showers & storms. (WMBF)

If you have weekend plans, we’re not expecting a washout. Just expect the coverage in showers & storms to increase by the afternoon. Any outdoor plans may need to move inside briefly for a few minutes as a storm passes by.

