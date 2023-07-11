Submit a Tip
Deputies search Lake City area for men accused of stealing car; residents urged to stay inside

(PxHere)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are urging people in the Lake City area to stay inside and lock their doors as deputies search for two men.

Sheriff TJ Joye said it’s in connection to a stolen car case out of Lake City.

He said on Tuesday morning the two men ran into a ditch in the 1100 block of Moulds Road, which is near East Beulah Road in the Lake City area. Joye said they were trying to call someone to pull them out the ditch when one of his deputies pulled up and the two men ran into the woods.

EMERGENCY ALERT TO ALL RESIDENTS WITHIN A 2-MILE RADIUS OF 1106 MOULDS ROAD IN LAKE CITY: THE Florence County Sheriff'...

Posted by Florence County Emergency Management / 911 Central Dispatch on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Joye said the tracking team is out on the ground with K9 units, searching for the two men. One is wearing a white tank top and the other has no shirt on, according to Florence County Emergency Management.

The Florence County Emergency Management said that all residents within a two-mile radius should be on alert and report any suspicious activity.

