Committee to recommend Surfside Beach sell some pier parking for employees

Parking in Surfside Beach may get a little easier for people who work in the downtown area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The town’s parking committee is unanimously recommending the town offer to sell some parking by the pier to restaurants by the pier.

It would cost $300 a year to rent the spots at the Surfside Drive gravel lot. Signs would then be placed letting the public know the spots are exclusively for employees of the restaurant that bought them.

Currently, the lot has 32 car spaces and three golf cart spaces available. The committee is recommending half of the spots be used for restaurant employee parking.

The Surfside Town Council meets on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Robert Krouse, the head of a committee that works to plan what will happen after the pier opens, says the pier may open “before the end of the season.”

