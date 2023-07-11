Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 9-month-old girl in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued after police in Parrish, Alabama, report a 9-month-old child was kidnapped Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman, 9 months, is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say it is believed she is in extreme danger, WBRC reports.

According to reports, Freeman was taken from a residence on Crest Avenue at around 6:50 p.m. She was wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts.

Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from...
Police are searching for 9-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, who they say was kidnapped from Parrish, Alabama.(Parish Police Department)

The subjects may be traveling in a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with Alabama tag number 3880AR8. According to police, the vehicle has damage on the rear passenger side that appears to be taped with clear tape.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont’s capital
If someone gets lucky in Monday's drawing, they could take home the ninth-largest Powerball...
Winning numbers drawn for $675 million Powerball jackpot
Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots
Socastee basketball coach honor in celebration of life after cancer battle