Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking players to check their tickets.

Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.

The ticket was bought from the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Hwy. and matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

Monday, Jan. 16:

4 - 14 - 33 - 39 - 61 Powerball: 3

Time is running out to claim the ticket. Lottery officials say the winner has until Friday before 4 p.m. to claim the ticket in person at the Columbia Claims Center.

“If the prize is not claimed, the $150,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina,” a news release states.

