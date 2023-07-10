Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach

Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Education Lottery is asking players to check their tickets.

Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.

The ticket was bought from the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Hwy. and matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number.

Monday, Jan. 16:

  • 4 - 14 - 33 - 39 - 61 Powerball: 3

Time is running out to claim the ticket. Lottery officials say the winner has until Friday before 4 p.m. to claim the ticket in person at the Columbia Claims Center.

“If the prize is not claimed, the $150,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina,” a news release states.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store

Latest News

‘Cigarette butts are toxic debris’: Surfside Beach announces new Cigarette Litter Prevention Program
The man had been missing since Tuesday.
Missing, endangered man found, police say
The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.97 per gallon on Sunday, while the most...
Myrtle Beach gas prices see rise of almost 19 cents over past week
Kanye Fleming, Mason Taylor
Sheriff’s office searching for 2 teens who ran from Marlboro County alternative school