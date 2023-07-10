Timmonsville man arrested for allegedly robbing bank in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery on Second Loop Road on Monday morning.

Florence Police Department’s Emergency response team worked with Florence County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Christian Baker at his home in Timmonsville. Baker faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping after allegedly robbing the Anderson Brothers Bank on Monday just before 11 a.m.

Baker allegedly entered the bank wearing a mask and told the teller he had a weapon before demanding money. He was seen on security cameras fleeing the bank in a Chevrolet Cruz. Officers were able to arrest Baker four hours after the robbery happened.

Christian Baker, Florence bank robbery (Florence Police Department)

Baker is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported.

