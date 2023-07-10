Sheriff’s office searching for 2 teens who ran from Marlboro County alternative school

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenagers who ran away from an alternative school.

Kanye Fleming, 17, and Mason Taylor, 16, were reported as runaways from AMI Bennettsville.

AMI Bennettsville serves kids who are struggling in school, display learning disabilities or behavioral issues.

Authorities said they have reason to believe that Fleming is in the Greenville area.

Investigators are working with Upstate law enforcement agencies to find the teens so that they can be transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

“Our job is sometimes made more difficult when individuals have the ability to gain momentum prior to our knowledge of the event,” the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said. “It is our ultimate goal for these individuals to be found safely and we will continue this investigation until it is resolved.”

Fleming was last reported wearing no shirt, white shorts, no shoes and holding a green t-shirt. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Taylor was last reported wearing a white shirt, white shorts and no shoes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or who come in contact with them should call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office through 911 or 843-479-1111 if they are located outside of Marlboro County.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.