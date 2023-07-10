Submit a Tip
SCDNR reports over 70 boat crashes halfway through 2023

There have been several boat crashes reported in the Grand Strand recently including one that was deadly.
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Living in Myrtle Beach means easy access to the ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, but without the proper safety measures in place boaters taking to the water can put themselves and others in harm’s way.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, (SCDNR), said so far this year 74 boating accidents have been reported. Of those accidents, the department said 7 people have died.

In 2022, there were 22 deaths related to boating accidents and 170 total boating accidents.

“Drinking is freely allowed on boats. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, but that’s always a factor that you see. If you go anywhere, go to a boat landing or go out on a boat, you’ll see that most people are drinking while they’re on a boat,” Defense Attorney, Greg McCollum said.

McCollum said he sees DUI boating cases each year.

Just last month, Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law.

It states anyone born after July 1, 2007, will have to take a boater education course to be able to operate a boat of 10 horsepower or more by themselves, but, McCollum questions whether this bill will address boating accidents.

“Most boating situations you see, or a lot of situations you see people who go out on boats are often drinking. It’s different than people driving cars,” he explained.

