Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety

Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety.

Bodycam video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies Oldham and Warner working together with personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beaches and the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team to carry a stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet.

A crowd of bystanders can be seen looking on as the crew moves the manatee bit by bit, stopping to periodically set down the large animal.

They use a ramp to move the manatee into a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the manatee was successfully taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

The sheriff’s office also reminded residents and visitors not to approach or touch stranded wildlife.

Authorities say marine mammal strandings are common along the Florida coast and happen when live animals beach themselves or dead animals wash up on shore.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Team, manatees and dolphins are the most common animals to be found stranded in Volusia County.

