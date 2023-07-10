Submit a Tip
Police: 1 dead, 6 injured following mass shooting in Wadesboro

Hundreds were at a “block party” shortly before 2 a.m., prior to the shooting.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Wadesboro police are investigating a confirmed mass shooting.

According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., they responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of N. Greene St.

Officers found one person dead and six others were injured with gunshot wounds at the scene of what was a “block party” in the parking lot of North Wadesboro Grocery.

The six injured victims were taken to Atrium Health Anson where three have been listed in stable condition, two are in critical condition, and one person fully recovered.

WBTV crews on scene reported seeing multiple shell casings on the ground Sunday morning however, there is still no other information on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

