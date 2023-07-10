Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

North Carolina driver tailgates humorous safety message

The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone...
The state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone had decorated with safety messages.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In an effort to promote highway safety, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is having some fun on social media.

This afternoon, the state agency posted on its Facebook page a photo of a pickup truck’s tailgate that someone had decorated with safety messages.

One reminded drivers that the left lane was for passing and the right lane for cruising. Others pointed out there are blinkers on all vehicles that should be used.

“Let’s be real, when y’all take it up on your own to spread the word of traffic safety, it’s a win,” the DOT said in its post.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say

Latest News

A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is “load restricted.”
Georgetown County bridge to close for multiple weeks for repairs
Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
Travis Tritt and the Kenney Wayne Shepherd Band will be playing at the Florence Center on...
Award-winning country star to make stop at Florence Center
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach