Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says to expect to see police in the N. Ocean Boulevard area as they investigate a shooting incident.

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.

Police did not release any further information about the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-011893.

