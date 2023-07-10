Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says to expect to see police in the N. Ocean Boulevard area as they investigate a shooting incident.

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.

Police did not release any further information about the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-011893.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale

Latest News

Derrick Hilton
Socastee community mourns the loss of head basketball coach
The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Candelaria is wanted for the felony offenses of attempted...
Man wanted in connection to Robeson County shooting
A round of showers & storms moves in for the middle of the day.
FIRST ALERT: Stormy start to the week
Socastee community mourns loss of beloved basketball coach