Myrtle Beach gas prices see rise of almost 19 cents over past week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In a survey of almost 200 Myrtle Beach gas stations, gas prices have reportedly risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the past week.

That is according to a new study from GasBuddy.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.97 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.46 per gallon.

The average on Monday, according to GasBuddy, is $3.24 a gallon.

“After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

Across the state, the average gas price for South Carolina is $3.14 per gallon. That is an increase of 5.1 cents per gallon compared to last week.

“I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes,” De Haan said. “Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going into the second half of summer.”

When compared to this time last month, gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 9.2 cents per gallon higher.

