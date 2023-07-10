Man wanted in connection to Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County are looking for a 27-year-old Lumberton man after a shooting left one person in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Candelaria is wanted for the felony offenses of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury.

Authorities were called out at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday to 4570 Hwy. 72 near Lumberton for a shooting.

Before they got there, the victim had been taken away from the scene in a private vehicle. Deputies and EMS caught up to the victim and took her to the hospital.

The 20-year-old is listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Candelaria or the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910- 671-3170.

