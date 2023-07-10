Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Fire Rescue hiring two new specialists aiming to curb opioid epidemic

Horry County Fire Rescue is adding two new members to its team to try and help curb the opioid epidemic in our community.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is adding two new members to its team to try and help curb the opioid epidemic in our community.

The department is hiring two Harm Reduction Specialists in hopes of cracking down on overdose-related calls.

The two new specialists will follow up with patients who have suffered an overdose and were administered Narcan.

The specialists will work closely with different recovery organizations in the community to try and get patients the help they need.

HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said fentanyl is currently hitting our community the hardest, and the two new specialists are a move to help try and save more lives.

“This upward trend of overdose-related calls means we need to do something about it,” Casey said. “That’s what we’re doing with these two positions, so we’re really looking forward to getting them hired and out there in Horry County.”

Casey said they’re already seeing an increase this year in how many times they’ve used Narcan compared to this time last year.

He said it will not only take the two new specialists but help from the community to try and curb the rising issue.

“The numbers are high here in Horry County, and what we wanna do is turn that around,” Casey said. “So, this is one holistic way to maybe do that and it’s gonna take a village. It’s linking people up with resources they need to hopefully help them turn their life around.”

Click here to apply for the position.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store

Latest News

While Myrtle Beach’s occupancy bookings are slightly lower than last year’s, many hotels say...
A look at tourism numbers as Myrtle Beach’s busiest months begin
Hundreds of pounds of trash from The Fourth of July were picked up in Murrells Inlet today by...
Volunteers pick up hundreds of pounds of trash from Murrells Inlet 4th of July celebrations
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers will be out in full force in both marked and...
SC troopers gearing up for predicted record-breaking travel weekend
The City of Myrtle Beach endorsed the Road and Development Effort (RIDE) IV and appointed a...
Myrtle Beach City Council endorses RIDE IV proposed project