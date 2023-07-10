Grand Strand Humane Society host free adoptions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the Pick Me SC Statewide adoption event, organizations are now lowering costs and even hosting free adoptions for animals.

WMBF News spoke with the Grand Strand Humane Society staff for a closer look.

“I saw that they were in need of having these dogs adopted that there’s so many of them, so I can do a little bit,” said Joan Grove, a Garden City resident.

For dog owners like Grove, she said she stepped in at the right time by adopting a companion for her current Dotson named Murphy.

“I’ve always look forward to being around the animals, so good to look as he’s going to fit in fine with my other fella and my two cats,” said Grove.

The staff at the shelter says the goal is two hundred adoptions over the next two weeks as capacity plays an issue daily.

“These events are critical year-round but especially during the summer months when we are at our busiest.,” said The Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jess Wnuk. “Intakes are at their highest, and adoptions are at their lowest with people traveling for summer vacation,” said Wnuk.

From now until July 16, The Grand Strand Humane Society, among several other shelters, is hosting the free event.

There are two ways to adopt from the shelter, including visiting their Facebook or GSHS YouTube Channel. From there, you can fill out an online application for any of the pets shown.

You can also go to their free walk-in event at either their cat location near Highway 501 Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery and beside the Uniform Outlet or the dog location at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Staff also stressed the importance of the need for fosters for anyone who may want to get a feel for taking on a new “furever friend” or simply providing a safe home for animals until they can be adopted.

“We fell in love with Nora over there, and we decided to foster her to adopt her a few weeks to see how she does with our dogs at home and our cat as well she’s doing really well though, said Myrtle Beach resident, Elizabeth Wahley.

Other residents shared similar sentiments.

“Of course, we all have to take care of our animals, and even the ones that aren’t fitting in right now with their owners, they need help,” said Myrtle Beach resident Connie Andretta. “They need someone to take over, and I think it’s important that there is a place for animals like that to go here.”

As for Grove, she’s hopeful more people will take advantage of the free event.

“I volunteered here years ago, and I would recommend this to anyone who is interested in adopting an animal, and they certainly do they treat him beautifully; it’s a no-kill, and that means a lot,” said Grove.

