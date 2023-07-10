Gov. Henry McMaster to speak at annual S.C. Sheriff’s Association banquet in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina governor is stopping in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday to be a guest speaker for the Sheriff’s Association’s annual banquet.

Gov. Henry McMaster will visit the beach to speak at the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s 42nd annual conference at Marriot Grande Dunes on July 12, according to the governor’s office.

The banquet event will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more event details you can visit the SCSA event schedule.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.