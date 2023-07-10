Submit a Tip
Gov. Henry McMaster to speak at annual S.C. Sheriff’s Association banquet in Myrtle Beach

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly...
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday morning to reconvene the General Assembly next week to work on several unfinished bills, including the state's 6-week abortion ban.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina governor is stopping in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday to be a guest speaker for the Sheriff’s Association’s annual banquet.

Gov. Henry McMaster will visit the beach to speak at the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s 42nd annual conference at Marriot Grande Dunes on July 12, according to the governor’s office.

The banquet event will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more event details you can visit the SCSA event schedule.

