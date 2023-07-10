Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown County bridge to close for multiple weeks for repairs

A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is “load restricted.”
A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is “load restricted.”(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In order to make repairs, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge in Georgetown County will be temporarily closing soon.

A recent inspection revealed the bridge on SC 51 over the Black River is “load restricted.”

To remove the load restriction, SCDOT says they need to close the bridge and expedite the repairs.

“SCDOT appreciates the patience of drivers as we work to make these critical repairs and restore service in this area,” the state agency stated in a news release.

The closure and the repairs are scheduled to start on July 17.

SCDOT estimates the closure will last four weeks.

During this time, SCDOT says drivers can go through Highway 41 through Andrews and get to Georgetown through Highway 521.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale

Latest News

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, has lost her leg and vision.
Blind 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
Travis Tritt and the Kenney Wayne Shepherd Band will be playing at the Florence Center on...
Award-winning country star to make stop at Florence Center
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Myrtle Beach in January.
Unclaimed winning Powerball ticket bought in Myrtle Beach
‘Cigarette butts are toxic debris’: Surfside Beach announces new Cigarette Litter Prevention Program