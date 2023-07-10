FIRST ALERT: Stormy start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We begin the new work week with our best chance of rain all week.

TODAY

A cold front and plenty of moisture will slide into into the area today. This will bring increasing clouds & rain chances by the late morning hours and into the rest of the day. Temperatures will be held in check today thanks to the cloud cover & storms.

A round of showers & storms today, mainly through the middle of the day. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the lower 80s today. Rain chances will increase through the morning hours & eventually turn to 60% by the middle of the day and through the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible today in some of the stronger storms. Even with the heavy rainfall, we are not expecting severe weather today.

A round of showers & storms moves in for the middle of the day. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Drier air will move into the area behind the cold front for Tuesday. While it’s a cold front, it’s a weak one at that. Highs will be warmer tomorrow as sunshine returns for those Tuesday plans. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Grand Strand and near 90° inland. Look for mostly sunny skies for those Tuesday afternoon plans.

After an unsettled weather pattern, we will dry out for Tuesday. (WMBF)

BUILDING HEAT

Heat & humidity increase as we head toward the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. High pressure will move onshore Thursday and the winds will become more southernly. A few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday-Friday but the coverage won’t be widespread. Our best rain chance after today arrives for the weekend with a 30-40% chance of afternoon showers & storms.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s today. We build with the heat to end the seven days. (WMBF)

The bigger story will just be the warmth alone. Highs in the Grand Strand touch the 90s Friday-Sunday. Meanwhile, we climb into the middle 90s for inland locations by the weekend. Another round of triple digit feels like temperatures are expected.

