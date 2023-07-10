Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots

Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers...
Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers community.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt after someone opened fire on an occupied home.

Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers community.

At the scene, deputies say they learned the home had been hit 50 times by gunfire. Two adults and two small children were inside the home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities also say a vehicle parked near the residence sustained damage.

There is no immediate word on any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Det. Rogers at 843-423-4594.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store

Latest News

Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Organizations kick off the Pick Me SC statewide event for animal adoptions
Grand Strand Humane Society host free adoptions
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
Clemson University to ban TikTok on all campus networks
A round of showers & storms moves in for the middle of the day.
FIRST ALERT: Stormy start to the week