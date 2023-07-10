Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt after someone opened fire on an occupied home.

Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers community.

At the scene, deputies say they learned the home had been hit 50 times by gunfire. Two adults and two small children were inside the home at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities also say a vehicle parked near the residence sustained damage.

There is no immediate word on any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Det. Rogers at 843-423-4594.

