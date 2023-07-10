Submit a Tip
‘Cigarette butts are toxic debris’: Surfside Beach announces new Cigarette Litter Prevention Program

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach wants to reduce what leaders are calling one of the most commonly littered item in its community.

The town announced on Monday its new Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.

It installed 50 new litter stands to collect and recycle cigarette butts throughout the town.

Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful, Surfside Beach Public Works and PalmettoPride teamed up together for the initiative.

The program is part of a $500,000 grant awarded by Keep America Beautiful to over 50 organizations throughout the country.

Communities that have implemented the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program reported an average of 51% reduction in cigarette litter.

“Here in Surfside Beach, we will focus on cigarette litter reduction through the combination of infrastructure placements (cigarette butt receptables throughout town) and public messaging to educate residents and visitors on the importance of disposing of cigarette butts properly,” said Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful Chairwoman Ellen Delaplane. “Our goal is to reduce the most commonly littered item in our community.”

The new receptacles in Surfside Beach have been placed at beach accesses, public parks, shops and restaurants.

“Cigarette butts are toxic debris that pollute our land and water resources,” said Public Works Director John Adair. “They never completely break down, but release microplastics into the ocean in the process. Studies in South Carolina have counted over 6,000 butts in a quarter mile of beach.”

The cigarette butts placed in the new receptacles will be collected periodically and mailed to Terracycle. They will be recycled into usable goods and materials such as shipping pallets, park benches, surfboards and more.

