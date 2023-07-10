Celebrate National Fry Day with World of Beer in North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - World of Beer in North Myrtle Beach is having French Fry Eating Contest.

1st place - $200 cash prize

2nd place - $50 gift card

3rd place - Brewery Swag

This event is free to participate.

Only 10 contestants will be allowed to compete but feel free to bring your family/friends to come along and watch.

To sign-up to participate in this event please email northmyrtlebeach@worldofbeer.com with your first and last name.

Please title the email “National French Fry Contest 2023″ so they can easily locate it.

