Celebrate National Fry Day with World of Beer in North Myrtle Beach
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - World of Beer in North Myrtle Beach is having French Fry Eating Contest.
1st place - $200 cash prize
2nd place - $50 gift card
3rd place - Brewery Swag
This event is free to participate.
Only 10 contestants will be allowed to compete but feel free to bring your family/friends to come along and watch.
To sign-up to participate in this event please email northmyrtlebeach@worldofbeer.com with your first and last name.
Please title the email “National French Fry Contest 2023″ so they can easily locate it.
