Award-winning country star to make stop at Florence Center

Travis Tritt and the Kenney Wayne Shepherd Band will be playing at the Florence Center on...
Travis Tritt and the Kenney Wayne Shepherd Band will be playing at the Florence Center on Saturday, October 14(Source: Florence Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of country music’s most beloved artists is coming to Florence.

The Florence Center announced on Monday that Travis Tritt will be bringing his 2023 tour to the Pee Dee.

Tritt and the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will play on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The two-time Grammy award-winning artist will be playing some of his greatest hits such as “It’s a Great Day to be Alive” and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” along with songs off his most recent album, Set in Stone.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, July 14.

You can buy tickets on the Florence Center’s website or at ticketmaster.com

