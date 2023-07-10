3 arrested, charged in Georgetown Co. storage unit burglary investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested three men in connection to a string of burglaries of seven storage units last month on Highmarket Street according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Carter said 33-year-old Joshua Andrew Tilton, 42-year-old Derrick Nelson Stone, both of Williamsburg County and 46-year-old Nicky Christopher Stone, of Andrews, were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

Deputies were investigating the burglaries of seven storage units at Cooper’s Mini Storage that happened on June 8 just before midnight.

All three are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

