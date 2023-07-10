Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 arrested, charged in Georgetown Co. storage unit burglary investigation

Left to right: Joshua Tilton, Nicky Stone and Derrick Stone
Left to right: Joshua Tilton, Nicky Stone and Derrick Stone(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested three men in connection to a string of burglaries of seven storage units last month on Highmarket Street according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Carter said 33-year-old Joshua Andrew Tilton, 42-year-old Derrick Nelson Stone, both of Williamsburg County and 46-year-old Nicky Christopher Stone, of Andrews, were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

Deputies were investigating the burglaries of seven storage units at Cooper’s Mini Storage that happened on June 8 just before midnight.

All three are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
File photo
Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say

Latest News

Kanye Fleming, Mason Taylor
Sheriff’s office searching for 2 teens who ran from Marlboro County alternative school
Deputies were called out Sunday morning to a home on Christmas Farm Road in the Sellers...
Deputies: Marion County home with children inside hit by over 50 gunshots
Police were called out around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on the boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel
Coty Chavis
Man charged in deadly Robeson County assault, deputies say