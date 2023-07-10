Submit a Tip
1 injured, lanes blocked in 2-car crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach

Crash on Highway 17 bypass near Surfside Beach
Crash on Highway 17 bypass near Surfside Beach(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene of a 2-car crash Monday afternoon in Surfside Beach.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach.

HCFR said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Lanes are closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent further delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

SCHP is investigating.

