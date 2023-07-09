Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County are at the scene of a death investigation, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators were called to the 3000 block of St. Anna Road, outside Pembroke.

No further details were immediately available.

