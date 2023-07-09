Submit a Tip
Robeson County deputies at scene of death investigation

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Robeson County are at the scene of a death investigation, according to officials.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators were called to the 3000 block of St. Anna Road, outside Pembroke.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

