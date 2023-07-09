Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Registration opening for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale

File photo
File photo(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration opens soon for one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular fall events.

Vendor sign-ups for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale kick off at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The event itself is currently scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The large sale typically brings in thousands of attendees and hundreds of vendors with a variety of unique items for sale.

Click here for more information and how to register.

Watch coverage of last year’s event below:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

