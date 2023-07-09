Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey gets 400th career win with team

FIle photo
FIle photo(WNDU)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey captured a milestone with the minor league franchise on Sunday.

The Pelicans’ 7-1 over the Augusta GreenJackets gave Bailey his 400th career win with the team between his first stint from 2016-2018 and since his return in 2021.

This year also marks Bailey’s 35th as a minor league manager, the longest tenure of any active minor league manager. He also has over 2,300 career victories to his credit.

Bailey has already led the Pelicans to a first-half division title this season, clinching a spot in the Carolina League playoffs for the second straight year.

He previously led the Birds to four other first-half division titles, a division championship and the Carolina League Championship in 2016.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beach House Golf and Racquet Club temporarily closes due to structural damage
Myrtle Beach resort temporarily closes due to ‘unforeseen emergency repairs’, timeshare owners, guests left confused
Death investigation underway in Myrtle Beach
Highway 19 crash with critical injuries
47-year-old dead after crash involving tractor-trailer, golf cart outside Conway
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Boiling Springs
Man holding child hostage shot, killed by deputies, officials say
Man arrested in connection to fight at Darlington County convenience store

Latest News

Former Conway High School standout hosts football camp | WMBF Sports
Socastee community mourns loss of beloved basketball coach
New Horry County football turf, CCU baseball stat | WMBF Sports
Coastal Carolina volleyball announces 2023 schedule