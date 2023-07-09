Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey gets 400th career win with team

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey captured a milestone with the minor league franchise on Sunday.

The Pelicans’ 7-1 over the Augusta GreenJackets gave Bailey his 400th career win with the team between his first stint from 2016-2018 and since his return in 2021.

Another milestone in a legendary career!



Congratulations to manager Buddy Bailey on his 400th career win with the Pelicans! pic.twitter.com/6pKswskdil — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) July 9, 2023

This year also marks Bailey’s 35th as a minor league manager, the longest tenure of any active minor league manager. He also has over 2,300 career victories to his credit.

Bailey has already led the Pelicans to a first-half division title this season, clinching a spot in the Carolina League playoffs for the second straight year.

He previously led the Birds to four other first-half division titles, a division championship and the Carolina League Championship in 2016.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.