Horry County property tax bills, assessment notices to be mailed together this year

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County officials have announced changes for those receiving assessment notices this year.

The county announced Friday that property tax bills and assessment notices from the Horry County Assessor’s Office will now be mailed together in October. Each will arrive in the same envelope.

Previously, assessment notices were mailed out in July. The county stated that a new software system at the assessor’s office is causing the change, which will only be in effect this year.

Assessment notices go out if there was an increase of over $1,000 in previously assessed value. However, the county says due to 2023 not being a reassessment year - it will only apply to those who added “a new improvement or acreage to their existing parcel.” Officials added that most property owners in Horry County will only receive the bill.

Rights to appeal the notice will be allowed from Oct. 1 until Jan. 15, 2024.

Posted by Horry County Government on Friday, July 7, 2023

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Horry County Assessor’s Office at 843-915-5040 or contact them by email.

