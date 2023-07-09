Deputies investigating Georgetown County shooting; 1 hurt

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Andrews area early Sunday, according to officials.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Corvette Club at around 1 a.m.

Deputies added the victim had two gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Authorities were able to speak with them before they were transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

